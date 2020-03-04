|
COTTER, ALICE (MURPHY)
It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Alice (Murphy) Cotter, just a few weeks after celebrating her 80th birthday.
She was the daughter of Edmund and Mary (Canning) Murphy and the husband of Emmett J. Cotter, with whom she would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this summer.
Alice's proudest achievement was her three children, Alicia Reynolds (James Reynolds), Thomas Cotter (Douglas Beebe), and Meghan Keller (Jeffrey Keller). Her greatest joy was being the best Nana, boasting about her five grandchildren, Jamie, Sarah, and Hope Reynolds, and Murphy and Emmett Keller.
Alice was predeceased by her parents and siblings Edmund, Anne, and Vincent Murphy. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Murphy.
Alice was a strong believer in Therese of Lisieux, the Little Flower. She lived a message of love each day of her life. Alice acted with compassion whenever she encountered someone in need. The three elements guiding and supporting her throughout her life were her unshakeable faith, loving family, and cherished friends.
We are glad she is at peace, but her love and support will be sorely missed.
Calling hours will be Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers Alice has asked that you consider donations to The Ehlers Danlos Society, 1732 1st Ave., Unit 20373, NY, NY 10128.
For directions, and condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020