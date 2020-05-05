|
BRINDLE, ALICE D. "Dell" (LaPorte)
101, Greenville, died peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of 64 years to the love of her life, late Earl N. Brindle, after having met at the Epworth League of Trinity United Methodist Church. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Jessie (Lister) Laporte. Del retired in 1984 after 20 years as a secretary at the former Smith Hill Center in Providence. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, Deaconess and co-advisor of the Senior Youth Fellowship. She was also active as President of the PTA at the Pleasant View School (now Anna McCabe) and the Smithfield Memorial Junior High School. She is survived by her sons Ronald E. Brindle and his wife Molly of Ballston Spa, NY and Alan D. Brindle of Medina, OH; granddaughters Jessica LoPresti-Weiss (Carissa) of Clifton Park, NY and Sara K. Cooper (Michael Scott) of San Diego, CA; and brother Albert L. (Annette) LaPorte of Norwalk, Ct. She was predeceased by her brothers Earl W. (Gladys) LaPorte and Kenneth H. (Eileen, Barbara) LaPorte and her sister, Doris E. (Warren) Hawkes. Funeral arrangements by the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel in Greenville, with a burial at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 or the will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020