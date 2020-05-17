|
QUINN, ALICE E. (ENTWISTLE)
97, of Lincoln, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the dedicated care of West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Quinn.
Born in Cumberland, a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Evelyn (Martin) Entwistle, she had lived in Lincoln for over seventy years.
Mrs. Quinn worked as a typesetter and office manager at Cowan Associates, Providence before retiring.
She was an avid reader and loved to dance. She learned to tap dance as a teen and continued tapping until she turned 82. She enjoyed dancing at the Central Falls and Pawtucket Senior Centers and learned to play the ukulele at the Lincoln Senior Center. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pawtucket.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Quinn, and her spouse Alberta Caldarone, of East Greenwich and one sister, Eleanor Williams Schofield of Cumberland along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Herbert H. Entwistle and John E. Entwistle.
Her funeral will be private. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Paul's Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI would be greatly appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020