HOPKINS, ALICE F. (Hallene)
85, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late G. Rodney Hopkins. Mother of Margaret A. "Peggy" Bates, Anne M. Derrick, Diane M. Fallon and the late Carol Bowen-Koppelman. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foster Ambulance Corps, PO Box 62, Foster, RI 02825 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019
