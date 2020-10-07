FAY, ALICE (TAMBOE)
81, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of James V. Fay, Jr. Mr. and Mrs. Fay just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this past September.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John P. and Catherine (Kerwin) Tamboe, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 58 years.
Before marrying, Alice worked for the Narragansett Electric Company and was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Providence. She was a longtime member of The Abbott Run Valley Club in North Attleboro, Massachusetts and a past member of the former Highland Country Club in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Alice loved spending time at the ocean, traveling and dining out with a water view. Her greatest joy was raising her four children and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her four children, James V. Fay III (Tara) of Jamestown, Lisa Fay-LaFerriere (David) of Glocester, Karen M. Fay of Washington DC, and John P. Fay of North Smithfield; two sisters, Patricia A. Douglas of South Kingstown and Clare Doyle of West Warwick; one brother, William Tamboe of South Kingstown; her two grandchildren, Matthew J. LaFerriere and Kate E. Kay; and several nieces and nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. John Vianney Church, 3655 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Her burial will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Fay's memory to the Arthritis Foundation
, 2348 Post Road, Suite 104, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.