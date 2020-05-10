|
BIANCO, ALICE J. (BONETTI)
Passed away peacefully on May 2nd at Briarcliff Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Anthony Bianco. She is survived by her loving sons Anthony (Frances) and Thomas (Joanne). She leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Michelle Petrarca, Allyssa Landi, and J.T. and Christa Bianco and 2 great grandchildren, Carmella and Theo.
Alice was the daughter of the late Potito and Carmela (Checchia) Bonetti. She is survived by her sister Anna Hughes and brother Edward Bonetti, Sr. She was the sister of the late Leonard "Pat", Antonio "Jim", Joseph and George Bonetti and Carmela Sivo. She was the sister in law of Michael Bianco and the late Joseph and Frank Bianco and Angelina McLynch. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Her services were private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020