Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bianco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. (Bonetti) Bianco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice J. (Bonetti) Bianco Obituary
BIANCO, ALICE J. (BONETTI)
Passed away peacefully on May 2nd at Briarcliff Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Anthony Bianco. She is survived by her loving sons Anthony (Frances) and Thomas (Joanne). She leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Michelle Petrarca, Allyssa Landi, and J.T. and Christa Bianco and 2 great grandchildren, Carmella and Theo.
Alice was the daughter of the late Potito and Carmela (Checchia) Bonetti. She is survived by her sister Anna Hughes and brother Edward Bonetti, Sr. She was the sister of the late Leonard "Pat", Antonio "Jim", Joseph and George Bonetti and Carmela Sivo. She was the sister in law of Michael Bianco and the late Joseph and Frank Bianco and Angelina McLynch. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Her services were private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -