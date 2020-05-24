|
|
HUFF, ALICE J., (FONTES)
98, formerly of Riverside Drive, Riverside, died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the Linn Health Care Center, East Providence.
A private family Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bristol. A Celebration of her Life will be held at an appropriate future date. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020