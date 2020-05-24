The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Alice J. (Fontes) Huff

Alice J. (Fontes) Huff Obituary
HUFF, ALICE J., (FONTES)
98, formerly of Riverside Drive, Riverside, died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the Linn Health Care Center, East Providence.
A private family Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bristol. A Celebration of her Life will be held at an appropriate future date. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
