CALISE, ALICE L. (HOPPMAN)
age 98, formerly of Opper Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late Vito J. Calise.
Born in Norwich, CT, a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Matilda A. (Moreau) Hoppman, she lived in Warwick for over 40 years.
During World War II, Mrs. Calise was employed as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Quonset Point Naval Air Station.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Christopher P. Calise of Sun City West, AZ, James V. Calise of East Greenwich, Patricia L. Basile of Warwick, Elizabeth A. Toohey of Warwick, and Raymond J. Calise of Warwick; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Helen Ritchotte, Joseph Hoppman, Jr., and Doris Field.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 8, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019