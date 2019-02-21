|
|
BROUILLARD, ALICE M. (MILLER)
97, of Coventry, died February 15, 2019. Wife of the late Roland H. Brouillard. Mother of Christian Brouillard (Karen) and James Brouillard; grandmother of 5. Visitation Saturday, February 23, from 9 – 10:30 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. Coventry, RI, with a prayer service at 10:30 AM followed by Inurnment at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's name may be made to the J. Arthur Memorial Trudeau Center in Warwick, RI (trudeaucenter.org/donate).
Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019