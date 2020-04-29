|
CATELLI, ALICE M. (BOISSANEAULT)
92, of Cranston passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Respiratory & Rehab Center of RI. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Catelli.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Rose (O'Rourke) Boissaneault aka Busby.
She was the devoted mother of Linda Butterworth of Winterhaven, FL and Edward J. Catelli of Coventry; loving grandmother of Michael and his wife Kelly Catelli and Matthew and his wife Melina Catelli; great-grandmother of Adriana, Ciana, Joseph, Owen and Nolan Catelli.
She was the dear sister of the late John and Joseph Busby.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020