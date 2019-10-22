Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St
Providence, RI
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
East Providence, RI
Alice M. (Zinno) Geoghagan Obituary
GEOGHAGAN, ALICE M. (ZINNO)
passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Geoghagan and loving mother of Kathleen Morin and Deborah DiLucchio and her husband Louis.
Visitation Thursday, October 24th 9-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
