HULTQUIST, ALICE M. (MURPHY)
87 of Lincoln died Thursday at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Henry G. Hultquist, Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John K. and Alice M. (Landry) Murphy, she had been a resident of Lincoln for eight years, previously living in Greenville.
Mrs. Hultquist was an admissions clerk and secretary to the Director of Nursing and Education during her 45 years at Saint Joseph Hospital before retiring in 2007.
She leaves five sons, Michael G. Hultquist, Esq. of Lincoln, Henry G. Hultquist III, Esq. (Lori) of Arlington, VA, Joseph T. Hultquist (Naide) of Wakefield, Stephen E. Hultquist (Anna) of Lincoln and Thomas R. Hultquist (Lindsey) of Minneapolis, MN; two daughters, Kathleen A. Last (Kurt) of Anahola, HI and Nancy M. Heath (Jeffrey) of Cranston; one brother, John Murphy of Providence; Eight grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Joseph Murphy, Catherine Slitt and Natalie Catucci.
Her funeral will be Wednesday at 8:30 AM from Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 N. Main Street Ste. 104 Natick, MA 01760 or the 931 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.trainorfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 3, 2020