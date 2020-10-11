NASSANEY, ALICE M. (SARKAS)
97, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Habib "Murphy" Nassaney.
Born in Ma'raat, Syria, a daughter of the late Simon and Mary (Ade) Sarkas, she came to America with her parents as an infant, and lived in Lincoln for the past 47 years. She was the matriarch of a family that was built around hard work, education, and achievement.
First and foremost, Alice was a mother, a wife, and a friend to those around her. She loved adventure and travel, exploring places around the globe with her soulmate, Habib. They always returned from each trip adding acquaintances who would prove to be lifelong friends. Always engaged in a project, there was no challenge that Alice wouldn't accept. From sewing and knitting, to painting and fencing, Alice faced life with determination, curiosity and passion. She loved a great book…especially documentaries about interesting people. She was keen on fashion and never was caught without her signature hats and hat pins, and beautiful sets of jewelry. She adored the winding grounds of Lincoln Woods, and particularly enjoyed spending time in the rain, seeing immense beauty and majesty in what others would describe as glum. Years after most of her peers had retired, Alice even became a quality control inspector for Atlantol Industries in West Warwick, just so she could keep busy.
She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Basil the Great, Lincoln.
She is survived by her two loving children, Mary Elizabeth Nassaney of Newport and David Elias Nassaney and his wife, Lee Anne Silvestre of Portsmouth; one sister, Florence Salome of Osterville, MA; her two beloved grandchildren, Tarin and Stefan Nassaney; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ella Azar, Louis Sarkas, Charles Sarkas and Deeb Sarkas.
To all, Alice was a fierce life force, rock solid in her beliefs, her family ties, and her spirit. Her stately, commanding presence will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
Due to the COVID pandemic, her funeral and burial will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Nassaney's to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904-9826 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.