Laurenson, Alice Meduna
Alice Meduna Laurenson passed away June 4, 2019 at Wingate Residences – East Side, Providence, RI at 101 years old surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Stuart Laurenson exactly 11 years ago, on June 4, 2008. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Alice Laurenson, her son Arthur Stuart Laurenson Jr. and his companion of honor Claudette Jardine. In addition, she is survived by her grandson, Christopher Laurenson Conti, granddaughter Vanessa MaryAlice Ventura, and her husband, Bruno Ventura, as well as her great grandson Henry Laurenson Ventura. She leaves behind many dear friends, extended family and her beloved nieces and nephews including her great niece and namesake, Alice Meduna .
Alice was born August 27, 1917 at home in Astoria, New York. Alice was an adoring daughter to her parents, Agnes Ptacek Meduna and Francis Meduna. She grew up in a small NYC apartment where she shared a room with her brother and best friend, Frank Meduna, until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps to serve in World War II. Alice worked many different jobs throughout her life including secretarial positions at Pencil Points, Norte Magazine and Union Carbide while living in New York City. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader in New York City and remained active in the organization throughout her life. After moving to Rhode Island in 1957, Alice was joyfully a stay at home mother to Arthur and Beth. In 1972, Alice happily accepted a position at Brown University. Alice retired as a faculty member of the Bio-Med Division in 1984. She served on the boards of William Hall Library, Steere House, and the Young Women's Christian Association. She joined Edgewood Congregational Church in 1964 and had the distinction of being one of the longest serving members.
During her retirement, Alice remained very active. She loved to read, garden and spend time with friends and family. Alice enjoyed camping at Camp Hoffman. She was a marvelous cook and baker. She wintered in Florida with her husband and loved spending time in the pool. Alice moved to Wingate in 2016 where she participated in tai chi, chair yoga, and bingo.
Alice quietly touched many people's lives. While at Wingate, she inspired her fellow residents to keep moving, with her frequent saying, "You rest, you rust." She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Edgewood Congregational Church or the Girl Scout Camp Hoffman.
Funeral Saturday at 9:00 AM from the JONES-WALTON-SHERIDAN Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, at Edgewood Congregational Church, 1788 Broad Street, Cranston. Burial at Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Please visit: JWSFH.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 6, 2019