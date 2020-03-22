|
LOSEK, ALICE R. (SIMONEAU)
81, of Coventry, passed away at the Riverview Healthcare Community on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was predeceased in 2010 by her husband of 48 years Thomas M. Losek.
Alice was the loving mother of Darren T. Losek of Exeter, Kyle G. Losek of Coventry, and Kimberly A. Ashley of Coventry. Grandmother of John Losek and Victoria Ashley.
Due to the current restrictions imposed on public gatherings, visitation is respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial and memorial gathering will be held at a time and date to be determined. (Notice will be given.) Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020