Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Alice (Wallander) Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, ALICE (WALLANDER)
92, who died Sunday at South County Hospital, was the beloved wife of the late William C. Russell. Mother of Craig Russell, Donna Sheridan, Marty Russell and Lisa McAllister. Sister of Florence Jones. Survived also by four grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Funeral service Thursday, July 18 at 10:30 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Calling hours prior 9:00 – 10:30 AM. Burial in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in her memory may be made to (). Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019
