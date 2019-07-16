|
RUSSELL, ALICE (WALLANDER)
92, who died Sunday at South County Hospital, was the beloved wife of the late William C. Russell. Mother of Craig Russell, Donna Sheridan, Marty Russell and Lisa McAllister. Sister of Florence Jones. Survived also by four grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Funeral service Thursday, July 18 at 10:30 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Calling hours prior 9:00 – 10:30 AM. Burial in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in her memory may be made to (). Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019