Saccoccio, Alice (Rossi)
Saccoccio, Alice (Rossi) 96, formerly of Narragansett, RI. passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fl on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born on Aug. 25, 1923, in Johnston, RI, she was the daughter of the late Michael Rossi and Angelina (Nardolillo) Rossi. Alice is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Cotroneo) Reali of Sarasota, Fl, as well as eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late N John Saccoccio and Joseph R. Cotroneo, mother of the late Carol A. Benedetti, Joseph R. Cotroneo, Jr., Michael D. Cotroneo and predeceased by six sisters and one brother.
Alice was a longtime member of the Quidnessett Country Club where she shared her penchant for golf with many friends and spent a lifetime of summers at Matunuck Beach where she mastered underwater handstands and lovingly cared for her family. She had a brand of sass all her own as she entertained everyone around her. She will be sorely missed but her memory and her own style of quips and words of wisdom will live on through her family and friends, who take with them her amazing strength, endurance, kindness and generosity.
A time and place for a future memorial service in Rhode Island will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020