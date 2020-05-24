Home

Alice (Rossi) Saccoccio


1923 - 2020
Alice (Rossi) Saccoccio Obituary
Saccoccio , Alice (Rossi)
96, formerly of Narragansett, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fl on May 4, 2020. Born on Aug. 25, 1923, in Johnston, daughter of late Michael Rossi & Angelina (Nardolillo) Rossi, Alice is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Cotroneo) Reali of Sarasota, as well as eight grandchildren & ten great grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late John Saccoccio & Joseph R Cotroneo, mother of the late Carol A Benedetti, Joseph R Cotroneo Jr, Michael D Cotroneo & predeceased by six sisters & one brother. Alice was a longtime member of the Quidnessett Country Club where she shared her penchant for golf with many friends, spent a lifetime of summers at Matunuck Beach where she mastered underwater handstands & lovingly cared for her family. She had a brand of sass all her own & entertained everyone around her. She will be sorely missed but her memory, her own style of quips & words of wisdom will live on through her family & friends, who take with them her amazing strength, endurance, kindness & generosity. A time & place for a future memorial service in RI will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
