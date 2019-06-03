Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
One St. Paul Place
Cranston , RI
More Obituaries for Alice Brown
Alice T. (Opperman) Brown

Alice T. (Opperman) Brown Obituary
BROWN, ALICE T. (OPPERMAN)
Brown, Alice T. (Opperman), 87, of Cranston passed away Saturday at the Scandinavian Home. She was the wife of Ellie R. Brown.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Bernard) Opperman. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and lifelong Cranston resident. A graduate of Saint Xavier Academy, she was a member and past president of the Emblem Club of the former Providence ELKS.
Besides her husband, she leaves her children, Joseph M. Brown of Warwick, Charles M. Brown of Cranston, Steven A. Brown of Cranston, Cheryl A. Jollie of Cranston and John C. Brown of Cranston. Six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be Wednesday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the 245 Waterman St. Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Burial will be Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019
