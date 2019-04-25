Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The Chapel of St. John the Divine
10 Church Way
Saunderstown, RI
Alicia Helen Bragg


1952 - 2019
Alicia Helen Bragg Obituary
BRAGG, ALICIA HELEN
67, of Saunderstown, RI passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, on January 30, 1952, she was the youngest daughter of the late Roland C. and Marion E. (Seamans) Bragg. She was the sister of Marilyn Bragg Kauffman and the late Claudia Bragg Kugler. She is survived by her fiancé, Grant Hall of Saunderstown, RI, her sister, Marilyn Kauffman, her nephews, Shane E. Kauffman (CT), Coray D. and Eric R. Kugler (OH), her niece, Kathryn E. Kauffman, (RI), and her grand nephews and grandnieces, Aidan, Lukas, Alana, Trinity and Dominic.
She was raised in Saunderstown, RI and graduated from North Kingstown Senior High School in 1970. After completing her undergraduate degree in Art Education and a Master's Degree in counseling, she moved to Pennsylvania where she worked as a counselor for a private agency and then at the Veteran's Hospital in Philadelphia. Alicia returned to RI in the later 1980's to help care for her aging mother and worked as a high school Student Assistance Coordinator for many years.
She enjoyed photography, art, gardening, and music and was a former member of the North Kingstown Community Chorus. She was a warm, charitable, compassionate woman who recognized and encouraged the best in all of us. Her gift of unconditional love and acceptance will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Chapel of St. John the Divine, 10 Church Way, Saunderstown, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
