Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Alicia J. Yarnall Obituary
YARNALL, ALICIA J.
Alicia J. Yarnall, 74, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with her husband by her side. She was the wife of James Yarnall. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Fitzsimmons) Daniels. Alicia worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal service before she retired. Alicia enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family.
Besides her husband she leaves five children, Lisa Nolan of Coventry, Edward M. DeMarco of Coventry, Kenneth Demarco of Barrington, Daniel Demarco of Uxbridge, MA, Scott Yarnall of Northford, CT and 15 grandchildren. She was the sister of Dorothea McKenney of Smithfield, Terry Smith of Warwick, Patricia Drew of East Providence, Joseph Daniels of Wakefield and the sister of the late Chris Daniels. Her funeral service and visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. with a service to follow at 7 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
