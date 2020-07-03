1/1
Alicia S. (Perry) Seavey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERRY SEAVEY, ALICIA S.
79, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Calbraith and Marie (Nicholson) Perry. For 53 years, she was the cherished wife of George L. Seavey. Aside from her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Rachel Chalifoux and her husband Michael, Rebecca McCue and her husband Joseph, and Dora Robinson and her husband Eric; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Eric, Madison, Keely, Logan, Leah, and Aidan; her twin brother and four older sisters. Service information and condolences at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved