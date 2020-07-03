PERRY SEAVEY, ALICIA S.
79, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Calbraith and Marie (Nicholson) Perry. For 53 years, she was the cherished wife of George L. Seavey. Aside from her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Rachel Chalifoux and her husband Michael, Rebecca McCue and her husband Joseph, and Dora Robinson and her husband Eric; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Eric, Madison, Keely, Logan, Leah, and Aidan; her twin brother and four older sisters. Service information and condolences at carpenterjenks.com
.