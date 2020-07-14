BOYCE, Aline R. (Fournier)
89, a retired bookkeeper passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John E. Boyce, and the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Phaneuf) Fournier. Aline was the beloved mother of J. Stephen Boyce (Louise), Elizabeth A. Nowak (Robert), Jeanne M. Makara (Michael), Rene H. Zonia (Chuck), and Dr. Denise Boyce-Flaherty (Dennis); loving grandmother of Gregory, Daniel, Carolyn, Maddie, Marybeth, Christopher, James, and Sarah; loving great-grandmother of Destiny, Gianna, Melanie, Olivia, Leela, Ezra, and Zoe. Her visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Private burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com