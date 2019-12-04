|
|
BERARDI, ALINE T. (Mulvey)
90, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Francis R. Berardi and a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary L. (McDevitt) Mulvey. Aline was employed as a ticket agent for American, US Air and Eastern Airlines before retiring. She is survived by her daughter Robin M. Berardi and was the sister of three deceased brothers and six deceased sisters.
A chapel service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11AM in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, South County Trail, Exeter. Please arrive at the cemetery parking area at 10:45 AM. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in her memory to the , 1 State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019