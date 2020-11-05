CARGILL, ALLAN
83, of Hollywood Avenue, formerly of Cumberland, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Taylor) Cargill.
Born in Taunton, Mass., a son of the late Daniel O. and Myrtle (Golding) Cargill, he had lived in Cumberland for most of his life on the homestead that had been in the Cargill family for generations. He spent most of his leisure time at "the Camp" on Silver Lake, NH, before moving to Narragansett over twenty years ago.
Mr. Cargill was a proud graduate of the University of Rhode Island, College of Engineering, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He went on to co-found Cargill-Conklin Construction Company with his great friend and business partner, Harley Conklin. He would later work as a civil engineer for the former Valley Gas Co. and the R.I. Dept. of Transportation, where he helped supervise the construction of the Jamestown-Verrazano Bridge; and was the owner of the Cargill Tree Farm, Cumberland.
Allan was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a member of the U.R.I. Alumni Association; a past member of the Cumberland F.O.P., a past member of the Board of Directors of the Cumberland Crimestoppers, a past member of the Cumberland Zoning and Planning Boards, a member of the Narragansett Lions Club, a member of the U.R.I. Co-Op Extension Program, a member of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland, and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a lifelong farmer and fisherman, who loved tending the family farm with his dog "Pitou" and deep sea fishing with friends. He was quick-witted and his jokes always made people laugh.
He is survived by two daughters, Kirsten and John Snow of Cohasset, Mass., and Karen Livsey of West Warwick; one son, Keith and Kathy Cargill of South Kingstown; four grandchildren, Claire Cargill, Madison Livsey, Jillian Livseyand Rita MacDonald, and one great granddaughter, Isla MacDonald. He was the brother of the late Judith Serreze.
A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on his online memorial page at www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Daniel O. Cargill Endowment Scholarship, c/o University of Rhode Island Office of Enrollment Services, Green Hall, 6 Rhody Ram Way, Kingston, R.I. 02881, or the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, R.I. 02864 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.