Lopes, Allen Donald,
62, a lifelong resident of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. Allen is the son of the late Manuel J. Lopes and Henri Lopes and the husband of Michelle Lopes who he shared thirty-eight happy & loving years of marriage. For complete obituary, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
62, a lifelong resident of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. Allen is the son of the late Manuel J. Lopes and Henri Lopes and the husband of Michelle Lopes who he shared thirty-eight happy & loving years of marriage. For complete obituary, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.