Allen Donald Lopes
Lopes, Allen Donald,
62, a lifelong resident of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. Allen is the son of the late Manuel J. Lopes and Henri Lopes and the husband of Michelle Lopes who he shared thirty-eight happy & loving years of marriage. For complete obituary, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
