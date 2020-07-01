Allyson Patricia Dosreis
DOSREIS, Allyson Patricia
37, passed away June 26, 2020. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11AM-1 PM with a private service to follow in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Olivia Dosreis-Carroll Educational Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/olivia-dosreis-carroll-educational-fund will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
