DOSREIS, Allyson Patricia
37, passed away June 26, 2020. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11AM-1 PM with a private service to follow in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Olivia Dosreis-Carroll Educational Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/olivia-dosreis-carroll-educational-fund will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.