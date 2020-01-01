|
|
Gabriel, Jr., Aloysius J. "Al"
age 92 of Providence, RI, formerly of Swansea, MA, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Loretta E. (Reiss) Gabriel.
Born in Glendale, Long Island, NY, the son of the late Aloysius J. Gabriel Sr. and Victoria L. (Wolf) Gabriel, he was a graduate of Bishop Laughlin High School in Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Gabriel was a United States Army Veteran, serving during World War II. Prior to moving to Providence, RI in 2017, Al was a longtime resident of Swansea for 59 years.
Mr. Gabriel was the Co-Founder, Owner and Operator of Swan Finishing in Fall River for 42 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of AATCC (American Association of Textile Colorists and Chemists), the Knights of Columbus and the Napoleon Club.
He is survived by five children, Jeanne M. Gabriel and her husband Jay Westbrook of Sterling, MA, Gerard A. Gabriel and his wife Mary of Sugarland, TX, Kenneth M. Gabriel of Danvers, MA, Thomas M. Gabriel and his wife Shari of Louisville, KY and Barbara G. McDonald and her husband David of Richmond, RI, son-in-law Norm Cantin; thirteen grandchildren, Theresa Chano, Sarah Cantin, Rachel Costello, Matt Westbrook, Rebecca Gabriel, David Gabriel, Lauren Gabriel, Hannah McDonald, Olivia Westbrook, Alek Gabriel, Eleanor Gabriel, Aaron Gabriel and Estelle Gabriel; three great grandchildren Samantha, Matthew and Emma Chano; three sisters Sr. Mildred Gabriel of NY, Carolyn Harkins of NJ and Clare Shorak of NY, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gabriel was the father of the late Ellen P. Gabriel and brother of the late Sr. Mary Carol, Ruth Ecker and Therese Stanley.
His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours will be Friday prior to his service from 9:30 to 11:00am. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Dana Faber Cancer Institute "Young & Strong Program", Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Hannah McCoy, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions or to send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020