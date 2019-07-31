|
PICCIRILLI, ALPHONSE "Al Pic"
87 of East Greenwich, RI passed away Sunday July 28th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Ferns) Piccirilli for 61 years. Born in Barrington, RI, he was a son of the late Thomas and Concetta (Cicerchia) Piccirilli.
Al was a US Army Veteran. He was employed by AT&T for forty years, and then for RI Telecommunications for the University of Rhode Island for 10 years before retiring. Al was actively involved as a member of the RI Fish and Game Association for 50 years.
He was the devoted father of Eileen Davis, Jeanne Sylvia, Ann Marie Mullins, Jacqueline Gronhagen, Thomas Piccirilli, and was the father of the late Alan Piccirilli. He was proud Papa to 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Norma Dilibero, many nieces and nephews, and many wonderful longtime friends.
Al was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and found goodness in everyone.
Funeral Friday August 2nd at 9:00 am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. Calling hours: Thursday August 1st 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019