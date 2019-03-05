|
CARDI, JR., ALPHONSE R.
72, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Dr. Alphonse R. and Elvira (Ritacco) Cardi.
Alphonse was the beloved father of Christine Cardi of Cranston, Alphonse R. Cardi, III of Cranston, and the late Stephanie Ann Cardi; cherished grandfather of Bella and Bailey; dear brother of Carol Troncoso of NJ, Elizabeth Talwar of East Greenwich, Patricia M. Cardi of NY, and Vera Lee Sharoff of NJ.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019