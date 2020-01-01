Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Stony Lane Baptist Church
921 Old Baptist Rd.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
HAZARD, ALTA JO (REECE)
82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Lester W. Hazard, Sr. for 64 years. Born in Butler, TN, she was a daughter of the late Reginald and Macie Talley.
Alta was and is, a child of the King. She faithfully served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved the bible and read it daily. She also taught the bible for many years and most of all, she lived her life by the bible and the Holy Spirit. "I will love her forever," HAP, John 3:16.
Alta was the loving mother of Lester W. Hazard, Jr., Walter R. Hazard (Karen), William B. Hazard (Sharon) and John C. Hazard; devoted grandmother of Joshua Difranco Hazard, Emily C. Hazard, Jesse J. Hazard, Shanna Scali, Shawn Norris and the late John C. Hazard, Jr.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Stony Lane Baptist Church, 921 Old Baptist Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Care Net, 44180 Riverside Parkway, Suite 200, Lansdowne, VA 20176 https://www.care-net.org/ will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
