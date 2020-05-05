Home

Althea E. Rainville

Althea E. Rainville Obituary
Rainville, Althea E.
100, of Putnam Pike, Smithfield, died Sunday in her home at the Village at Waterman Lake, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late George Rainville. They had been married for 67 years.
She leaves her children, Peter T. Rainville of Wasilla, Ak, Brendon T. Rainville of Plaistow, NH, Elizabeth M. Octeau of Plainfield, CT, Paula M. Meegan of North Smithfield, Jeannine C. Fortin of Pascoag and Jo-Ann Raymond of Coventry. She was the grandmother of 13 great-grandmother of 15 and great-great grandmother of 2.
A private funeral was held. Burial was in Highland Park, Johnston. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 For updated Memorial Mass schedule and messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
