EMERY JR., ALTON C.
89, of Edgewood passed away June 25, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Center in Providence. Born at home in Pawtuxet, he was the son of the late Alton C. Emery and Elsie C. (Seamans) Emery.
He was predeceased by his former wife Bertha M. (Trinquier) Emery and son Adam C. Emery. He was the father of Laura J. Emery, Alton C. Emery and Burton C. Emery. In addition, he is survived by his devoted granddaughter, Chelsea R. Cafferty. He was the brother of the late Beverly Jones, Thelma Gartner, Norma Dorsey, Burton Emery and Elsie Cooke and survived by his sister Barbara Lindsay and many nieces and nephews.
Alton managed the family businesses for many years founded by his father, Relton Realty and the Hope Theatre Company. He attended Wilbraham Academy and Brown University. In his youth he spent happy times playing hockey and football, bowling and training his bird dogs. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Funeral services and burial at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence were private.
Donations may be made in his memory to Hulitar Hospice Center, Att. Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
Published in The Providence Journal on July 13, 2019