Longtime Rhode Island resident Alvin A. Kurzer died peacefully at his Cranston home on July 2, surrounded by family. Al was born August 4, 1933.
The Brooklyn native was an engineer, entrepreneur, and artist. After graduating as the top textile engineer in his class from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1954, Al married the love of his life, Rosalind (Roz) Silverman Kurzer, in 1955.
After serving two years in the Air Force, Al moved to R.I. to set up a textile thread manufacturing business. Al went on to found Formtex Inc, manufacturing polyurethane reaction injection molding (RIM) products, such as shoe soles and armrests. Amongst many achievements, Al manufactured the inner soles for Nike sneakers; parts for heart valves; parts for NASA's Apollo program; he was one of the first to put a design pattern in latex thread, which was used in the Playtex 'Fingtertip Girdle.'
Al was incredibly accomplished, though quite modest, self-effacing, and very kind. Besides his professional achievements, he was a wrestler and gymnast in college; he also excelled in the martial arts, ice skating, and tennis. Al pivoted from manufacturing, completing his MFA at Rhode Island College in 1993. Al joined the Providence Art Club, where he was known as much for his wisdom, friendship and irreverent sense of humor, as was for his gift as an artist.
Al loved celebrating life with his family, sharing stories about his journey through life, his overseas trips with Roz, and the countless theatre productions and museums they attended. He was a great listener, mentor, open to all people, and never shy about sharing his opinion. Al was an avid fisherman, gardener, and dog-lover.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rosalind Silverman Kurzer; his children Adam Kurzer (Phyllis), Arjan Khalsa (Waryam Singh), and Hilary Kurzer Farrow (Matt). Alvin is also survived by his grandchildren Harrison Kurzer (Jacqueline), Dylan Kurzer, and Grace Farrow.
A celebration of Alvin's life will be held later.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
