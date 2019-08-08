|
Stallman, Alvin
Alvin Stallman passed away on Tuesday, August 6, at his home in Providence, RI at the age of 90.
Whether you knew him for years or met him once in passing, Alvin ("Aly") Stallman had a way of making everyone feel seen and accepted for who they were. A beloved family man, an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur, and cherished community member, Alvin's kindness and generosity extended beyond his family. He smiled at babies, mentored younger runners and eagerly greeted friends and strangers alike, waving from his bicycle as he sang Sinatra.
His grit and perseverance powered him through 27 marathons, 60 combined years of marriage, and a 15-year battle with a brain tumor that eventually claimed his life. Alvin was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, whose quiet charm and clever sense of humor gathered friends and family around him until the very end of his life.
Born February 3, 1929 in Providence, he was the youngest son of the late Jack and Emily Stallman. Alvin graduated from Rhode Island State College (now URI) in 1950, where he was a competitive member of the track and field team. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and upon returning from the service, joined the family business, MH Stallman Company. Alvin later founded his own businesses, PakFoam Products and North By Northeast (NXNE), manufacturers of camping equipment and outdoor clothing, in Pawtucket, RI.
In 1952, he married Tricia Lovett. They enjoyed 39 loving years of marriage together, raising two daughters as well as Tricia's youngest brother with a strong foundation of support, advice and love. He and Tricia opened their home to friends and family – hosting weekends on Cape Cod centered on long days on the beach and evenings cooking and eating.
Alvin was an avid athlete and outdoorsman. He ran a personal best of 2:54 in the Boston Marathon at the age of 52, and was the 8th senior overall in his last Boston Marathon in 1989. Eager to push himself, he completed the Ironman Triathlon and an ultramarathon in his fifties. He was a devoted sports fan, sharing his passion for the Red Sox and Patriots with his daughters and step-sons.
A lifelong resident of Providence, Alvin's dedication to his community touched many lives. He served on the board of the Everett Dance Theatre, Fund for Community Progress, and the Hope Center for Life Enhancement, which was founded by his first wife, Tricia Stallman. He was Founder and President of the Ocean State Marathon in Newport, RI, served as Scoutmaster of Troop 40, was an active Big Brother, and a member of the Barker Players.
In 1996, Alvin married Sylvia Moubayed, the founder of CAV restaurant. For 25 years, Alvin worked behind the scenes helping with accounting and purchasing. He was a welcoming nightly presence in the dining room – everyone who came to the restaurant enjoyed a warm interchange with Alvin. He enjoyed more than 60 summers on Cape Cod in West Hyannisport and later in Falmouth. He and Sylvia rode countless miles on their tandem bike on Falmouth's bike path and in Thailand where they traveled each winter for 15 years.
After Sylvia's death in 2017, Alvin found love a third time and married Linda Miller in June 2019 – a testament to his optimism and zest for life. Linda lovingly cared for Alvin during the last months of his life.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 39 years Tricia Lovett Stallman, and Sylvia Moubayed, his second wife of 21 years. He is survived by his wife Linda Miller, daughters Samra (Fred) Pease of Jamestown, RI, and Jeanne (Don) Mell of Wilmington, DE. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Sarah Pease of Palo Alto, CA and Nathaniel Pease of Los Angeles, CA; his brothers-in-law Joseph Lovett and James Cottrell of New York, NY; his step-sons Shereen, John and Peter Moubayed, and their children Ian, Catherine, Morgan, Dani, Sophia and Zander.
There will be a celebration of Alvin's life for his family and friends at Swan Point Cemetery Redwood Chapel on Friday, August 9th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Alvin's wishes were to donate to his favorite charities, Sophia Academy (sophia-academy.org) and Everett Dance Theater (everettri.org).
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019