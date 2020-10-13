1/1
Alyce Burke
1947 - 2020
Burke, Alyce
Alyce (Silva) Burke, of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully Friday morning at the Spring Lake Rehab Center in Winter Haven, FL.
Born on May 24, 1947, and a native of Warren RI, Alyce graduated from Warren High School and majored in Fine Arts at The University of RI.
She leaves a devoted husband, Mike Burke, also of Winter Haven; a daughter, Eliza (Burke) Lawson, her husband Erik, and two grandsons, Jack and Thomas, all of Barrington, RI; a sister Lynn (Silva) Young, her husband Stuart and their three children; and a brother Joe Silva, his wife Lucille, and their son. She was the daughter of Joseph and Amy Silva.
Before retiring in 2007, Alyce had served as Executive Director of The Brockton Symphony Orchestra, in Brockton, Mass. In earlier years, she had founded her own advertising agency and performed many community activities in Easton, Mass, where she and Mike had lived from 1984 to 2007.
In retirement, Alyce became an avid golfer, with a high enough handicap that everyone wanted her as a partner. During that time, she co-founded and was the first chairman of the Lake Ashton Niners, a women's golf league.
Alyce has been cremated and her ashes will wait for Mike. When reunited, they will be distributed in Rhode Island waters on their following anniversary, The Fourth of July.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
