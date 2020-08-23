SCHARTNER, ALYCE (TYRRELL)
of Exeter, RI, age 105, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Schartner. Born in Sheshequin, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Burton Tyrrell and Jenny (Moore) Tyrrell.
An award-winning painter and artist, a businesswoman, and a beloved aunt, a great aunt and a great-great aunt, Mrs. Schartner and husband, Edward owned and operated an apple orchard and apple distribution company in New York for many years named Storm King as well as supporting the family farm enterprise, Schartner Farms. Mrs. Schartner designed the original logo for Storm King, which was used by the new owners even after the business was sold. Mrs. Schartner received several awards for her paintings throughout the years and family members still treasure gifts of her work that are hung in their homes. She also originally trained to be a registered nurse, and early on, had a brief career in that field.
Mrs. Schartner worked part-time in the family business, Schartner Farms, after Edward's passing and well into her 90s. She would greet customers with her warm, smiling presence, serving coffee, Danish and muffins every morning in the Schartner Farms store location in Exeter, RI, or as the family called it, "The Stand."
Prior to Edward's passing and after retirement, Alyce and Ed Schartner lived a life of adventure on the road, square dancing across the country with their Airstream. Home base was in Melbourne, Florida, wintering in Arizona in the Airstream and of course, coming home to the Schartner family farm in Exeter in the summer. They loved to travel and became excellent square dancers, participating in dances all over the country.
Mrs. Schartner is survived by her nephew, Calvin Tyrrell of North Carolina, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and even great-great-great nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Curtis "Jack" S. Tyrrell; nephew, Capt. Harold Tyrrell, USAF; and niece, Louise (Tyrrell) M. Jones.
Nieces and nephews from the Schartner family, include Nancy Schartner Davey who predeceased Mrs. Schartner, Norman, Richard (Rit) and Kathy Schartner Romeo, along with great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and great, great, great nieces and nephews.
Alyce, as well as all of the Schartners, always looked forward to visits from Schartner cousin, Hugh Robinson, throughout the years and he was a good friend in Alyce's later life, as were her closest friends, Melitta Lambert of Cranston, RI, and Jan Fortier of North Kingstown, RI.
Also to be highlighted as an important part of Alyce Schartner's life is Jill Anderson, Mrs. Schartner's special friend or sidekick as Alyce called her. All who loved Alyce thank Jill, not only for her steadfast service but also for the loving, family relationship they developed. Jill took Alyce shopping, out to eat and tooling around in the pickup truck, all the things that helped her to continue to live life to the fullest well after the age of 100.
The entire Schartner family and all of Alyce Schartner's survivors from the Tyrrell extended family will miss this force of nature who never lost her spirit or ability to participate in life right up to her last day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be scheduled and held at a later date.
(Photo of Alyce & Edward Schartner)