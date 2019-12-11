|
|
LOURO, ALZIRA (Correia)
84, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was the wife of 58 years of the late Angelo C. Louro.
Born September 27, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Serafim Narciso and the late Rosa Visinho Narciso.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Olivia Louro and Rose Dalomba (Ronald). She was the devoted and cherished grandmother of Rebecca (Kenneth), Ronald (Maranda), Ryan (Aida), and Sgt. Robert Dalomba, RI Army National Guard. She was the adoring grandmother of Dominic, Raiden and Lana, and was expecting her fourth great grandchild in the spring.
She also is survived by two sisters, Sylvia Costa and Debra DeHart, and her three brothers, Joseph Narciso, Gino Narciso, and Charles Narciso. She was predeceased by her siblings, Maria Silva, Manuel Visinho, David Narciso, and Moses Narciso.
She arrived in the US in 1956 and worked in the jewelry industry until 1973, retiring due to illness.
She is a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Providence and was deeply devoted to the Virgin Mary. She faced her numerous medical conditions with grace, dignity and incredible faith.
Her funeral will begin Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence with a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 4pm until 7pm.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 463 Benefit St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019