Amadeo G. Cuomo Obituary
CUOMO, AMADEO G.
100, a longtime resident of Jamestown and Smithfield, RI, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, RI. He was the loving husband of the late Katherine R. (Leonard) Cuomo and a son of the late Alessandro and Michelina (Miro) Cuomo.
Amadeo was a decorated Navy veteran and served during WWII in the European and African theatres aboard Navy ship, LST 336. He enjoyed gardening and tending his fruit trees. He loved taking drives with his beloved wife, Katherine, frequently visiting many breakfast spots.
Amadeo was the father of the late Carol Cuomo, Sharon Weiser, Betty Fagundes, David Cuomo, and Armand Cuomo; brother of the late Frank Cuomo, Alfonso Cuomo, Felica Joyce, Romeo Cuomo and Thomas Cuomo. He is survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. He will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Disabled American Veterans-VA Regional Office, 360 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
