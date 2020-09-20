1/1
Amalia "Mollie" (Iannazzi) Gallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLO, Amalia "Mollie" (Iannazzi),
99, passed away September 17, 2020 at home.
She was a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Paola) Iannazzi; wife of the late Frank Gallo; beloved mother of Patricia C. Simone and Angela R. Corsi; grandmother of Steven Simone (Cindy), Stephanie Moyen (Rene), Vincent Corsi Jr. (Lisa), and Michael Corsi; great-grandmother of Steven, Jenna, Jay, Simone, Michael, Giovanna, Nikki, Julianna and Alexandra; sister of the late John Iannozzi, Laura Esposito, Connie D'Ambra, Esther McManus, George Iannazzi, Josephine Lolicata and Domenic Iannazzi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask requirements will be observed in church with a capacity of 60 people permitted.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 19, 2020
Rest in peace Mollie you will always be iny prayer's
Linda martino
Friend
September 18, 2020
My Sincere and Deepest Sympathies to My Aunty Angela, Aunty Pat, and all my cousins. May she Rest in Eternal Peace in Heaven
Joann Faella
Family
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved