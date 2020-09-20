GALLO, Amalia "Mollie" (Iannazzi),99, passed away September 17, 2020 at home.She was a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Paola) Iannazzi; wife of the late Frank Gallo; beloved mother of Patricia C. Simone and Angela R. Corsi; grandmother of Steven Simone (Cindy), Stephanie Moyen (Rene), Vincent Corsi Jr. (Lisa), and Michael Corsi; great-grandmother of Steven, Jenna, Jay, Simone, Michael, Giovanna, Nikki, Julianna and Alexandra; sister of the late John Iannozzi, Laura Esposito, Connie D'Ambra, Esther McManus, George Iannazzi, Josephine Lolicata and Domenic Iannazzi.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask requirements will be observed in church with a capacity of 60 people permitted.