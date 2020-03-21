Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery
Prospect Street
Pawtucket, RI
Amaro Lima


1930 - 2020
Lima, Amaro
Amaro J. Lima, 90, of Central Falls passed into eternal life on March 18, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Isabel (Pina) Lima.
Mr. Lima was born in Ilha Brava, Cape Verde, the son of the late Joao and Lavina Lima.
Besides his wife Isabel, Amaro leaves his children, Joao Lima of Central Falls, Benvinda Lima of Quincy, Massachusetts and Pedro Lima of Central Falls and three grandchildren Zachary Beauchamp, Curtis Lima and Haleigh Lima.
There will be a graveside service to celebrate Mr. Amaro's life on Monday, March 23rd at 11:00 am in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Prospect Street, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. For online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
