|
|
GIRARDI, AMELIA ANNA (AMBROSINO)
86, of Johnston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Girardi Sr., for 65 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank Ambrosino Sr., and Antonetta (Santangelo) Ambrosino. Amelia loved traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas and New York with her husband; she also loved being with her family. Mrs. Girardi was a telephone operator for the VA Hospital of RI for 21 years until her retirement.
Amelia was the loving mother of Joanne Girardi Hill and her husband John of Johnston, Robert Girardi and his wife Maryanne of Providence, Lois DiGaetano and her husband John of Warwick, Joseph Girardi Jr., of Johnston and the late Vincent Frank Girardi. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Joey, Vinny, Jamie and Shane; she was also the cherished great-grandmother of 6. Amelia was the loving sister of Salvatore "Sal" C. Ambrosino and his wife Barbara of Johnston, the late Angela M. Autiello, Frank Ambrosino Jr., and Louis Ambrosino.
On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital for their care during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visiting Hours on Friday, Oct. 4th, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019