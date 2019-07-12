Home

Amelia "Mamie" Fitzwater

Amelia "Mamie" Fitzwater Obituary
FITZWATER, AMELIA "MAMIE"
97, of East Greenwich, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 a Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late John Herman Fitzwater. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Ulrico and Elvira A. (Izzi) Ise.
Mamie was employed as an Executive Secretary for thirty-five years for Bostitch, Inc., retiring in 1979.
Amelia is survived by a step-son: Robert Fitzwater (Elaine); a granddaughter: Gail Hightower; a great-grandson: Zakary Hightower; and several nieces and nephews.She was the sister of the late: Armand J. Ise, Florio Ise and Anita Alberigo.
All Funeral Services are respectfully private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur W. Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 or RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "In Memory of Lauren Marie Ise", 422 Post Road, Suite #120, Warwick, RI 02888.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019
