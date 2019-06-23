|
|
FLORIO, AMELIA (DIONISI)
105, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Berkshire Place in Providence. She was the wife of the late Antonio Florio. Born in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Jenny (Cardillo) Dionisi.
Amelia loved playing cards with her sisters and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Florio, John Florio and Anthony Florio; a sister, Anna Dionisi, and six grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Robert Florio.
Visiting hours will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019