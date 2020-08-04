1/1
Amelia I. (Vieira) Ferreira
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERREIRA, AMELIA I. (VIEIRA)
87, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Diogo Ferreira.
Born in The Azores, a daughter of the late Manuel and Gertrude (Rocha) Vieira, she had lived in Pawtucket for many years before returning to The Azores to live for 15 years. She returned to live in Lincoln 20 years ago.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary M. Mello (Manuel) of Lincoln; one son, Gabriel Ferreira (Leonora Teixeira) of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Christopher Mello (Tara), Timothy Mello (Jocelyn), Matthew Ferreira, and Melanie Ferreira (Brian Costa); three great grandchildren, Ethan, Leighton and Angelina Mello; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gabriel Vieira and Maria Rocha.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Wednesday 4-7 P.M. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ferreira's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellows Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved