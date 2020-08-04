FERREIRA, AMELIA I. (VIEIRA)
87, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Diogo Ferreira.
Born in The Azores, a daughter of the late Manuel and Gertrude (Rocha) Vieira, she had lived in Pawtucket for many years before returning to The Azores to live for 15 years. She returned to live in Lincoln 20 years ago.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary M. Mello (Manuel) of Lincoln; one son, Gabriel Ferreira (Leonora Teixeira) of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Christopher Mello (Tara), Timothy Mello (Jocelyn), Matthew Ferreira, and Melanie Ferreira (Brian Costa); three great grandchildren, Ethan, Leighton and Angelina Mello; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gabriel Vieira and Maria Rocha.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Wednesday 4-7 P.M. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ferreira's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
.