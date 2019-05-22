|
|
MARCIANO, AMERICO A.
93, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Hope (Marold) Marciano for 66 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Albert and Adeline (Costabile) Marciano.
Americo was a General Manager at Universal Optical for many years. He also worked at the Town of North Providence. He was a member of the VFW Post 10011 and was a WWII veteran of the Coast Guard. Americo was an avid ballroom dancer.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen L. Morgado and her husband Russell, three grandchildren, Kyle Marciano and his wife Katie, Jason Marciano and Nicole Poulin and her husband Matt, four great grandchildren, two sisters, Geraldine Kashmanian and her companion Vinny D'Adamo, Ann Courtemanche and her husband Henry, a brother Robert Marciano and his wife Evelyn, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Albert P. Marciano. He was also a brother of the late Albert Marciano and his late wife Marie.
His funeral will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Thursday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019