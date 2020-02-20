The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:45 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Johnston, RI
View Map

Americo J. Mallozzi

Americo J. Mallozzi Obituary
MALLOZZI, AMERICO J.
93, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice (D'Ercole) Mallozzi. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Luigi and Maria (Della Grotta) Mallozzi.
Americo founded Mallozzi Electric in 1952, a 3rd generation family business that is still run by his son Gary and grandson Gary Jr. He enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and above all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving son Gary Mallozzi and his wife Cheryl of Smithfield; cherished grandsons, Americo Mallozzi and his wife Danielle and Gary Mallozzi and his partner Chantel DaSilva, and great-grandson Bodhi Mallozzi. He was the dear brother of Anthony and Louis Mallozzi and the late Raymond, Fred and Joseph Mallozzi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
