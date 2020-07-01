Ricci, Americo "Rico"

Americo M "Rico" Ricci 94, of Rancho Santa Margarita, California passed away peacefully on June 26 2020 at his home. Americo was married to the recently deceased, Beatrice Simonelli Ricci for 69 years. Born in Providence, RI he was the son of the late Giovanni and Amelia (Mannarelli) Ricci and brother of the late Alfredo Ricci. Americo was the beloved father of his four children, John A Ricci, Lynda A Ricci, Michael A Ricci and Christina A Ricci (Campagnone) all of California, six grand children, Danielle Campagnone, Ronnie Campagnone, Tara Ricci, Jeremy Ricci, Morgan Ricci and Anthony Pitassi, as well as seven treasured great grand children. He is also survived by his sister Adeline Ricci of North Providence RI and adored niece Sandra (Vona) Baumann of California.

Americo was a proud WW2 Navy Veteran, a Seaman First Class Gunner, who was trained in Camp LeJune and stationed in Italy, Sicily and France throughout his service. He was awarded a Medal of Honor for his heroic action of diving into the ocean and saving 19 British Soldiers.

Americo worked at Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton California for most of his life and in his later years managed the Tuscany Manor Hotel in Palm Springs, California with his wife Beatrice.

Rico will always be forever remembered for his bravery, kindness and love of life. He was a proud Italian American.



