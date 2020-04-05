|
|
SILVESTRI, AMERIGO G.
79, of East Greenwich, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 due to complications of Diabetes. He leaves his wife Barbara (Iannotti) Silvestri of 47 years. His son Guido, his wife Brianne (Ryan) Silvestri and granddaughters Violet and Isla. Amerigo was born in his beloved Pescia (Valley of Flowers), Italy to the late Niso and Delia (Incerpi) Silvestri.
Amerigo graduated from Scuola Albergo de Roma and Viarggio. He was a partner in establishing the former Blue Grotto Restaurant on Federal Hill in 1980. He had been in the restaurant business for over 50 years. He loved his soccer in any language, of which he spoke five; fluently.
Due to current Coronavirus restrictions, Amerigo's funeral will be private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Amerigo's family request the support of local business during this difficult time. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020