ROCHFORD, AMY E.

passed away March 3, 2019, preceded in death by her father Paul Robert Rochford. Amy is survived by her son Daniel, mother Patricia, brothers Paul, Timothy, and Peter; sister Sara and her husband Denny, and partner Tom Jalbert.

Amy was born on Aug. 3rd, 1963 in Providence, RI. She grew up in Barrington, RI and lived briefly in both, Nantucket, MA and Cranston, RI before returning to Barrington in 1997. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy - Bay View in 1982, before working in the travel industry for several years.

Amy's true calling was helping others in need; she worked several years in counseling and served as a mental health advocate and program coordinator for Project-ReDirect. Amy received a Bachelor of Arts in Counseling in 1999, and a M.Ed in Educational Leadership from Cambridge College in 2000.

Amy was a lover of nature, and spent much of her free time at the beach or gardening. She was an avid reader, and was at her happiest listening to music and attending shows with her partner Tom. She was generous and kind, and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, 108 Washington Road, Barrington on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Forest Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Amy's memory to St. Luke's School, 10 Waldron Avenue, Barrington, R.I. 02806 or operationsmile.org would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary